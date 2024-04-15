Tnf LLC Sells 68,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,628 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,080 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

