Investors Research Corp Has $647,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Investors Research Corp cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after acquiring an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 503.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,191. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

