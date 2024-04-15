29,903 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.87. 1,006,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,487. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

