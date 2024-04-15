Tnf LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tnf LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.23. 264,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,156. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

