Tnf LLC Purchases Shares of 1,062 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $337.56. 738,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.61.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

