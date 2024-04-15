Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,215,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 163,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.