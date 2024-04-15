Warner Financial Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $240.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day moving average of $226.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

