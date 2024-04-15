The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

DIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,216,528. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

