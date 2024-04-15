Invesco LLC Sells 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.53. 1,302,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.