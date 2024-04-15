United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $144.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

