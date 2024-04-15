First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.32. 149,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.76 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

