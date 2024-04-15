Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after buying an additional 182,515 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. 1,269,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $66.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

