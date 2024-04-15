Investors Research Corp Buys 7,174 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.53. 142,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

