Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 25,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.87. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $85.49 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

