Investors Research Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Investors Research Corp decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for about 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,677 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.53. 875,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,830. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

