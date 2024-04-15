International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $144,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. 1,259,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

