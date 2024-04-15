Investors Research Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.00. 233,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,029. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average of $260.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

