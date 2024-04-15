Investors Research Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.23. 3,367,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,473. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRI

Capri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.