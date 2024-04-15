Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

