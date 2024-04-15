BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,538,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

