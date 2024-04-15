Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,357. Azul has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $13.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $1,744,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter worth $2,308,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 267,603 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

