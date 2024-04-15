Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $149.89 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.89 million and $95,270.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00006375 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,284.03 or 0.99892299 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.12697681 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $81,019.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

