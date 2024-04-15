BML Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX)

BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,108,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. Theseus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 3.5% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

THRX stock remained flat at $4.06 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.98. Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $12.37.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The company also develops THE-349, a fourth-generation selective epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor to address C797X-mediated resistance to first- or later-line osimertinib treatment in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

