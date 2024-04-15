Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 15th (AIRT, ALAB, ANSS, APP, AUMN, BTDR, BYDDY, CARV, CAVA, CGEM)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 15th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.