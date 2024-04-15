Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 15th (AIRT, ALAB, ANSS, APP, AUMN, BTDR, BYDDY, CARV, CAVA, CGEM)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 15th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Roth Mkm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ). SVB Leerink LLC issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR). They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of SharkNinja (NYSE:SN). They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF). Macquarie issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

