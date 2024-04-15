Invesco LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Invesco LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CAT traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.89. 886,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

