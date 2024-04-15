Invesco LLC Decreases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Invesco LLC reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 314,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.38. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

