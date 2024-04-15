Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Grows By 21.2%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Satellogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATLW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Satellogic has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial analytics company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

