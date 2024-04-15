Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expands By 22.4%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.68. 98,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SkyWest by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SkyWest

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.