Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ SGHT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.52. 41,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,939. The stock has a market cap of $273.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.83. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a negative net margin of 68.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,735 shares in the company, valued at $519,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sam Boong Park sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $28,085.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,441 shares of company stock worth $324,625. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

