Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Short Interest Update

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SGMT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 193,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,396. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

