Short Interest in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Grows By 28.0%

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Research Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 30,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $79,589.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,036,646 shares in the company, valued at $7,986,378.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,436 shares of company stock worth $255,400. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Research Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 26.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

About Research Solutions

NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.14. 16,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.