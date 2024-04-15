Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 146.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Lemonade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,635. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.18. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lemonade by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

