B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $16.72. 9,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,102. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

