Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Grows By 22.9%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,200 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 590,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AVITA Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

RCEL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.46. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AVITA Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

