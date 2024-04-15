Morgan Stanley Trims American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price to $1.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

American Well Stock Performance

NYSE AMWL traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.00. American Well has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. American Well had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $62,497.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 283,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $308,556.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,114,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,227,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,908. Corporate insiders own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $501,952,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 23,529,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 507,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,268,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 112,631 shares during the period. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Further Reading

