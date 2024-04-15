ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $296.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,395,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 186,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

