Ryan Specialty’s (RYAN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE RYAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.90. 217,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,650. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.52. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after buying an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.