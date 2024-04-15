Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) Insider Purchases A$989,116.92 in Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider Mario Rehayem purchased 610,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$989,116.92 ($655,044.32).
Mario Rehayem also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Mario Rehayem purchased 610,566 shares of Pepper Money stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$989,116.92 ($655,044.32).
Pepper Money Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 409.01, a quick ratio of 544.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,236.16.
Pepper Money Cuts Dividend
About Pepper Money
Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans.
