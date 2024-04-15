Morgan Stanley Increases Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $82.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.85. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $253,990,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $46,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

