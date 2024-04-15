Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Peter Hodgson Buys 400 Shares

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson purchased 400 shares of Judo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$109.50 ($72.52) per share, with a total value of A$43,800.00 ($29,006.62).
Judo Capital Stock Performance
Judo Capital Company Profile
Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.
