Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO) Insider Peter Hodgson Buys 400 Shares

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hodgson purchased 400 shares of Judo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$109.50 ($72.52) per share, with a total value of A$43,800.00 ($29,006.62).

Judo Capital Stock Performance

Judo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Judo Capital Holdings Limited provides various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees, as well as agribusiness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.