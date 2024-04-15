Insider Buying: Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY) Insider Buys 175,000 Shares of Stock

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY – Get Free Report) insider Pietro De Leo purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$23,625.00 ($15,645.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 146.96 and a current ratio of 64.88.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

