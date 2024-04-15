McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $548.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $522.00 to $548.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCK. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.34. 138,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,489. McKesson has a 1 year low of $352.34 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.05 and a 200-day moving average of $483.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

