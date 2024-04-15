Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.60. 937,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

