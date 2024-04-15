Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $52.65

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.65, but opened at $51.05. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.67, with a volume of 128,178 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.