16,404 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $245.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.16 and its 200-day moving average is $232.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

