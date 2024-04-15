Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $79.30

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.30, but opened at $77.26. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.26, with a volume of 319 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
