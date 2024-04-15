Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $79.30

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.30, but opened at $77.26. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $77.26, with a volume of 319 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

