Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Declines By 17.2%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after acquiring an additional 72,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 282,190 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $512,000.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 170,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 29.27 and a quick ratio of 29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

