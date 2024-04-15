Short Interest in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Decreases By 21.2%

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.69. 274,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,929. The company has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

