Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.81. Senmiao Technology has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.12.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.