Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Drops By 14.5%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Airgain Trading Down 0.2 %
Airgain stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
