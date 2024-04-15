Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Drops By 14.5%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the March 15th total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Airgain Trading Down 0.2 %

Airgain stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049. Airgain has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airgain

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Further Reading

